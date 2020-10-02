MT volleyball clinches tie for FAC title

GREENFIELD — The Miami Trace Lady Panthers varsity volleyball team clinched at least a co-championship in the Frontier Athletic Conference with a win at McClain High School Thursday evening.

Miami Trace is now 8-0 in the FAC with two matches remaining.

Chillicothe, with two losses in the FAC, did not play Thursday, is currently 5-2 in the conference.

Miami Trace won in straight sets, 25-5, 25-12 and 25-23.

Delaney Eakins led Miami Trace with six ace serves. She also had three kills.

Chloe Scott led with 20 digs and in service points.

Miami Trace will play at Hillsboro Tuesday. A win in that match will secure an outright FAC championship for the Lady Panthers.