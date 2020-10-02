Lady Lions honor seniors

The Washington Lady Lion tennis team held its Senior Night Tuesday, Sept. 29 as they hosted the Lady Tigers from Circleville High School.

Washington has two seniors, Brooklyn Foose and Mei Kobayashi.

Circleville won the match, four courts to one.

At first singles, Foose lost to E. Shaw, 6-7, 6-7.

At second singles, Kobayashi fell to K. Hinton, 0-6, 0-6.

At third singles, Abby Rose lost to T. Fulgham, 1-6, 1-6.

At first doubles, Washington’s Joshalynn Worth and Addy Newsome beat G. Riddick and D. Curry, 6-0, 6-2.

At second doubles, Macy Mahorney and Sofia Siscoe lost to A. Bachman and L. Stafford, 7-6, 4-6, 12-14. The decider was a tie-breaker to 10 instead of a full third set.

Washington High School seniors Brooklyn Foose, left, and Mei Kobayashi, were recognized prior to the match against Circleville Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at the tennis courts at Gardner Park. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/10/web1_Lady-Lion-tennis-seniors-2020.jpg Washington High School seniors Brooklyn Foose, left, and Mei Kobayashi, were recognized prior to the match against Circleville Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at the tennis courts at Gardner Park. Washington’s Brooklyn Foose makes a play during a first singles match against Circleville Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at Gardner Park. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/10/web1_Brooklyn-Foose-vs-Circleville-10us-9-29-2020.jpg Washington’s Brooklyn Foose makes a play during a first singles match against Circleville Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at Gardner Park. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos