Local teams compete at ZT Invit.

KINNIKINNICK — The Miami Trace High School and Washington High School cross country teams competed in the Zane Trace Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 12.

The Miami Trace boys team placed third out of nine teams that had enough runners to post a team score.

Senior Caleb Brannigan placed 15th out of 112 runners with a time of 19:16.34.

The Washington Blue Lions finished fifth as a team.

Junior Karson Runk placed 25th in a time of 20:24.15.

Neither Washington or Miami Trace had enough runners (a minimum of five) to record a team result in the girls’ high school race.

Washington senior Cloe Copas placed sixth out of 71 runners in a time of 21:50.91.

Miami Trace had one competitor, junior Lorelei King, who was 70th in 42:05.44.

For high school boys, Unioto dominated the event, with the top four finishers and five out of the top six for a team score of 16 placement points.

Corey Schobelock, a junior, won in a time of 17:02.45.

Unioto also had runners place 10th, 11th, 14th, 16th, 18th and 26th.

Chillicothe was second with 47 placement points.

Senior Oscar Mikus was fifth overall in 17:49.07.

Miami Trace had 106 placement points.

Senior Mcale Callahan was 21st in 20:04.62; senior Graham Carson was 30th in 20:35.03; freshman Eli Fliehman was 41st in 21:38.33; junior Connor Bucher was 45th in 22:15.01; senior Fletcher Havens was 51st in 22:41.84; junior Jaden Rowe placed 57th in 23:05.63; sophomore Christian Rossiter was 62nd in 23:42.38; sophomore Max Trimble was 69th in 24:13.15; sophomore Aiden Johnson was 70th in 24:32.21; sophomore Jacob Pettit placed 72nd in 24:46.10; sophomore Isaiah Reisinger was 78th in 26:00.45; freshman Justin Robinson was 81st in 26:15.37; sophomore Cole Little was 83rd in 26:21.59; junior Wesley May was 87th in 26:39.46; freshman Joshua Lewis was 94th in 28:28.23; freshman Lyndon Phillips was 95th in 28:43.11; sophomore Cam Fannin placed 87th in 29:17.05; freshman Connor Hostetler was 105th in 33:21.27; junior Bryce Bennett was 107th in 33:49.96 and freshman Connor Trainor was 112th in 38:42.95.

For the Blue Lions, senior Reilly Downing was 39th in 21:26.38; junior Jaedan Meriweather was 53rd in 22:51.47; senior Caden Hott placed 56th in 23:01.34; senior Preston Hines was 61st in 23:37.36; sophomore Brayden May was 68th in 24:11.71; senior Chase Mallow was 75th in 25:22.61; freshman Trace Bartruff was 85th in 26:27.73; sophomore Jonah Waters placed 86th in 26:30.42; freshman Isaiah Wightman was 91st in 27:41.39; junior Jack Mead placed 100th in 29:44.74; freshman Nathan Upthegrove was 102nd in 30:18.68; junior Luke Rader was 108th in 34:35.80; junior Mac Miller was 109th in 35:55.76 and freshman Bevin Wilson was 110th in 37:10.11.

McClain senior Nathan Ernst was the top Tiger finisher, placing 40th in 21:26.38.

Huntington was fourth as a team with 117 points; Washington had 162 placement points; Zane Trace was sixth with 171 points; Peebles was seventh with 176 points; New Lexington was eighth with 196 points and Westfall was ninth with 259 points.

In the high school girls 5K, McClain senior Geneve Baril won in a time of 20:38.90.

Chillicothe won the event with 57 placement points, just one point ahead of Zane Trace.

For the Cavs, senior Danielle Fleurima was fifth in 21:43.60; sophomore Simone Fleurima was seventh in 21:55.96 and freshman Katherine McCalllum was ninth in 22:55.37.

Also for Washington, sophomore Kayli Merritt was 37th in 28:48.40; senior Diya Patel was 42nd in 29:37.10 and sophomore Maggie Copas was 53rd in 30;59.45.

Huntington placed third with 60 points, followed by Peebles with 99, McClain with 123, Westfall with 155 and Paint Valley with 157.

In the junior high 3K run, Unioto won the boys meet with 43 points.

Miami Trace was fourth with 111 points.

While Washington did not have enough runners for a team score, L.J. Martinez placed seventh out of 70 runners in 12:50.04.

Ian Rayburn of Miami Trace was eighth in 13:10.89.

Grady Myers of Peebles won with a time of 11:59.51.

Also for Miami Trace, Marcus Jackson was 15th in 13:45.99; Lucas King was 20th in 14:25.89; Justin Everhart was 46th in 17:35.62 and Cooper Hicks was 58th in 19:11.18.

Also for Washington, Cooper Robertson was 31st in 15:42.64; Mason Conger was 60th in 19:35.68 and Toby Lovett was 61st in 19:54.24.

Bishop Flaget was second with 52 points, Westfall was third with 90 points, Huntington was fifth with 123 points, Peebles was sixth with 124 points and Eastern Brown was seventh with 152 points.

In the junior high girls race, Paint Valley won with 36 placement points.

Eastern Brown was second with 52 points, Huntington was third with 56 points and Miami Trace was fourth with 68 points.

Cameron Walker of Unioto won in a time of 13:47.08.

Kamika Bennett of Miami Trace finished eighth overall out of 58 runners in 15:21.63.

Washington did not have any girls compete in the event.

Also for Miami Trace, Zoey Blanton was 25th in 17:15.78; Klynn Cornell was 34th in 18:06.53; Tori Johnson was 40th in 18:33.94; Audrey Whyndam was 49th in 21:14.89; Hannah Cummings was 51st in 24:14.54; Savannah Rose was 55th in 25:43.82; Lilly Joseph was 56th in 28:28.42 and Carlee Hauck was 57th in 28:53.76.

For Greenfield, Reese Roble was the top finisher, placing 15th in 16:11.88.

The Cross the Creek cross country race will be held Saturday, beginning at 9 a.m. at the Tim Walters farm on Mark Road.