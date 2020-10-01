Blue Lions get home playoff game

The high school football playoff brackets have been released and the Washington Blue Lions will have a home game, while the Miami Trace Panthers will play a team they just played last Friday.

In Division IV, Region 16, The Blue Lions (2-3 going into Friday’s game against Miami Trace) will host Dayton Thurgood Marshall (1-1) on Saturday, Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. at Gardner Park.

The winner of that game will play at Clinton-Massie against the Falcons (5-0) Saturday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m.

Miami Trace, in Division III, Region 11 will have a rematch at Chillicothe against the Cavaliers on Friday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m.

The Panthers are currently 3-2 overall and Chillicothe is 4-1.

Also in Division IV, Region 16, Hillsboro will play at Unioto on Oct. 10. The winner will play at Cincinnati Archbishop McNicholas on Oct. 17.

McClain will play at West Milton Milton-Union on Oct. 10. The winner of that game plays at Germantown Valley View on Oct. 17.

In Division III, Region 11, Jackson has a bye and will host the winner of Dresden Tri-Valley vs Columbus Centennial on Friday, Oct. 16.

Panthers at Chillicothe Oct. 9