MT girls golf wins quad at Locust Hills

The Miami Trace girls golf team went 3-0 Thursday, Sept. 24 in a quad match at Locust Hills in South Charleston to move to 52-28 on the season.

Miami Trace had a team score of 179 to 199 for Greeneview.

Madison Plains shot a 226 and Washington had a 271.

Libby Aleshire led Miami Trace with a 37.

Makayla Barnes shot a 46, followed by Destinee Butcher, 47, Alyssa Butler, 49, Taylor Moore, 57 and Kelsey Pettit, 67.

For the Lady Lions, Taylor Hixson shot a 63. Megan Smith had a score of 68; Ciara Coy and Kennedy Sutton each had a score of 69 and Kaitlyn Coder shot a 71.

On Tuesday, Miami Trace’s girls team will play the Miami Trace boys team at The Greens, beginning at 3:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, Miami Trace will host Chillicothe. It will be Senior Night. Miami Trace has two seniors: Destinee Butcher and Taylor Moore.