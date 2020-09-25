High School Football Scores

Friday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL
Athens 32, Pomeroy Meigs 14
Bainbridge Paint Valley 47, Chillicothe Zane Trace 13
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 47, Spring. NW 14
Bishop Hartley 42, Bishop Watterson 32
Blanchester 50, Fayetteville-Perry 14
Bloom-Carroll 36, Lancaster Fairfield Union 7
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 46, Cols. Bexley 20
Cedarville 36, Spring. Cath. Cent. 14
Chillicothe 44, Miami Trace 3
Cin. Colerain 20, Cin. Sycamore 7
Cin. Elder 35, Cin. Walnut Hills 7
Cin. Princeton 56, Middletown 24
Cin. St. Xavier 43, Cin. Moeller 14
Cin. Wyoming 63, Cin. Finneytown 7
Circleville Logan Elm 48, Logan 21
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 49, New Richmond 41
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 66, Portsmouth 63
Cols. DeSales 48, Cols. St. Charles 7
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 35, Newark 13
Cols. Whetstone 12, Cols. Mifflin 6
Dublin Coffman 24, Cols. Upper Arlington 14
Dublin Jerome 27, Lewis Center Olentangy 16
Dublin Scioto 28, Delaware Hayes 0
Frankfort Adena 52, Chillicothe Huntington 8
Gahanna Cols. Academy 41, Baltimore Liberty Union 15
Gahanna Lincoln 41, Grove City 0
Germantown Valley View 57, Milton-Union 14
Hilliard Darby 35, Thomas Worthington 14
Ironton 58, Chesapeake 10
Jackson 48, Hillsboro 7
Jamestown Greeneview 41, London Madison Plains 14
Kettering Alter 28, Cin. McNicholas 7
Lees Creek E. Clinton 34, Batavia Clermont NE 20
London 50, Bellefontaine 14
McArthur Vinton County 31, Albany Alexander 0
McDermott Scioto NW 42, Beaver Eastern 20
Mt. Orab Western Brown 40, Wilmington 34
New Carlisle Tecumseh 28, Spring. Kenton Ridge 10
Newark Licking Valley 57, Hebron Lakewood 12
Pickerington Cent. 35, Lancaster 0
Pickerington N. 56, New Albany 21
Plain City Jonathan Alder 38, Spring. Shawnee 31
Portsmouth Sciotoville 22, Franklin Furnace Green 14
Portsmouth W. 21, Oak Hill 14
Powell Olentangy Liberty 45, Hilliard Davidson 7
Reedsville Eastern 34, Belpre 7
Reynoldsburg 36, Grove City Cent. Crossing 10
Spring. Greenon 42, S. Charleston SE 0
Springfield 41, Springboro 0
Thornville Sheridan 33, Dresden Tri-Valley 0
W. Jefferson 26, N. Lewisburg Triad 14
Warsaw River View 23, Zanesville Maysville 21
Washington C.H. 46, Greenfield McClain 9
Waverly 42, Minford 6
Waynesville 28, Carlisle 6
Westerville Cent. 56, Galloway Westland 7
Westerville N. 20, Sunbury Big Walnut 17
Westerville S. 42, Canal Winchester 24
Wheelersburg 63, Lucasville Valley 14
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 24, Portsmouth Notre Dame 16, OT
Worthington Kilbourne 46, Cols. Franklin Hts. 26
Zanesville 27, Heath 0