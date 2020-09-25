High School Football Scores

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL

Athens 32, Pomeroy Meigs 14

Bainbridge Paint Valley 47, Chillicothe Zane Trace 13

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 47, Spring. NW 14

Bishop Hartley 42, Bishop Watterson 32

Blanchester 50, Fayetteville-Perry 14

Bloom-Carroll 36, Lancaster Fairfield Union 7

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 46, Cols. Bexley 20

Cedarville 36, Spring. Cath. Cent. 14

Chillicothe 44, Miami Trace 3

Cin. Colerain 20, Cin. Sycamore 7

Cin. Elder 35, Cin. Walnut Hills 7

Cin. Princeton 56, Middletown 24

Cin. St. Xavier 43, Cin. Moeller 14

Cin. Wyoming 63, Cin. Finneytown 7

Circleville Logan Elm 48, Logan 21

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 49, New Richmond 41

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 66, Portsmouth 63

Cols. DeSales 48, Cols. St. Charles 7

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 35, Newark 13

Cols. Whetstone 12, Cols. Mifflin 6

Dublin Coffman 24, Cols. Upper Arlington 14

Dublin Jerome 27, Lewis Center Olentangy 16

Dublin Scioto 28, Delaware Hayes 0

Frankfort Adena 52, Chillicothe Huntington 8

Gahanna Cols. Academy 41, Baltimore Liberty Union 15

Gahanna Lincoln 41, Grove City 0

Germantown Valley View 57, Milton-Union 14

Hilliard Darby 35, Thomas Worthington 14

Ironton 58, Chesapeake 10

Jackson 48, Hillsboro 7

Jamestown Greeneview 41, London Madison Plains 14

Kettering Alter 28, Cin. McNicholas 7

Lees Creek E. Clinton 34, Batavia Clermont NE 20

London 50, Bellefontaine 14

McArthur Vinton County 31, Albany Alexander 0

McDermott Scioto NW 42, Beaver Eastern 20

Mt. Orab Western Brown 40, Wilmington 34

New Carlisle Tecumseh 28, Spring. Kenton Ridge 10

Newark Licking Valley 57, Hebron Lakewood 12

Pickerington Cent. 35, Lancaster 0

Pickerington N. 56, New Albany 21

Plain City Jonathan Alder 38, Spring. Shawnee 31

Portsmouth Sciotoville 22, Franklin Furnace Green 14

Portsmouth W. 21, Oak Hill 14

Powell Olentangy Liberty 45, Hilliard Davidson 7

Reedsville Eastern 34, Belpre 7

Reynoldsburg 36, Grove City Cent. Crossing 10

Spring. Greenon 42, S. Charleston SE 0

Springfield 41, Springboro 0

Thornville Sheridan 33, Dresden Tri-Valley 0

W. Jefferson 26, N. Lewisburg Triad 14

Warsaw River View 23, Zanesville Maysville 21

Washington C.H. 46, Greenfield McClain 9

Waverly 42, Minford 6

Waynesville 28, Carlisle 6

Westerville Cent. 56, Galloway Westland 7

Westerville N. 20, Sunbury Big Walnut 17

Westerville S. 42, Canal Winchester 24

Wheelersburg 63, Lucasville Valley 14

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 24, Portsmouth Notre Dame 16, OT

Worthington Kilbourne 46, Cols. Franklin Hts. 26

Zanesville 27, Heath 0