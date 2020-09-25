Homecoming victory for the Blue Lions

The Washington Blue Lions football team celebrated Homecoming with a 46-9 win over the McClain Tigers Friday night.

Senior Trevin Downing got the scoring underway with a 2-yard run with 8:23 to play in the first quarter.

Sophomore R.J. Foose made the extra-point kick to give the Blue Lions a 7-0 lead.

With 16 seconds to play in the first quarter, Downing scored on a 38-yard run from scrimmage. The extra-point attempt was no good.

Washington held a 13-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Senior quarterback Ethan Rogers-Wright scored on a 21-yard run with 9:49 to play in the first half.

The two-point conversion run was no good.

It was 19-0 when McClain freshman Andrew Potts scored on a 14-yard run. The extra-point kick was no good at the 7:44 mark of the second quarter.

With 1:10 to play in the half, Rogers-Wright found sophomore Tanner Lemaster for a 18-yard touchdown pass play. The Blue Lions tried for two again, but the attempt was no good.

Washington held a 25-6 lead at the half.

The Tigers scored first in the second half, what would be their final points of the game, a 33-yard field goal by senior Braeden Bergstrom with 7:38 to play in the third.

Sophomore Troy Thompson was the next target for Rogers-Wright, the pair connecting for a 20-yard scoring strike. The Blue Lions missed the two-point conversion pass, leading 31-9 with 4:40 to play in the third quarter.

It was another different receiver with 2:01 to play in the third, Rogers-Wright finding sophomore Calum Brown on a pass good for one yard and a touchdown.

Foose made the extra-point kick to put Washington in front, 38-9.

In the fourth quarter, sophomore Raleigh Haithcock passed to sophomore A.J. Dallmayer for 34 yards and the final touchdown of the game.

Freshman Mason Coffman ran the conversion in for 46-9 Blue Lion lead. That score came with 11:52 to play in the game.

The Blue Lions had 444 yards of total offense on 62 plays.

McClain tallied 185 yards of offense on 53 plays.

Washington had 158 yards rushing on 28 carries to 80 yards on 28 carries for the Tigers.

McClain had two turnovers to one for Washington.

Washington had 286 yards passing to 105 yards in the air for the Tigers.

Rogers-Wright was 14 of 25 for 186 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

Haithcock was 8 of 9 passing for 100 yards and one touchdown.

McClain’s Drake Stapleton was 7 of 25 passing for 105 yards and two interceptions. Washington sophomore Trevaughn Jackson and Coffman each had one interception.

Downing led the Blue Lions in rushing with 87 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.

Rogers-Wright had 60 yards rushing on 10 carries with one touchdown.

Potts led McClain with 64 yards rushing and one touchdown on 16 carries.

Washington improves to 2-3 overall, 2-2 in the FAC.

The Blue Lions will host Miami Trace at Gardner Park next Friday.

The Panthers are now 3-2 overall, 2-2 in the FAC after a 44-3 loss at Chillicothe last night.

McClain (now 0-5, 0-4) will play at Hillsboro (0-5, 0-4) next week.

Hillsboro lost to Jackson, 48-7.

Jackson (5-0, 4-0) will play for the FAC title at Chillicothe (4-1, 4-0) next week.

Washington senior Trevin Downing (1) breaks to the outside during a Frontier Athletic Conference game against the McClain Tigers Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. Also pictured for Washington are senior Sterling Smith (74) and senior Isaiah Tyree (54). Pictured for McClain is senior Grant Pennington (26)

WHS 46, McClain 9