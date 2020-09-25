Miami Trace falls to Chillicothe, 44-3

CHILLICOTHE — The Miami Trace Panthers faced another challenging Frontier Athletic Conference game on the road Friday night, in Ohio’s first capital against the Chillicothe Cavaliers.

Chillicothe won this game, 44-3.

It was a 7-0 game at the end of the first quarter with a two-yard touchdown run by Maxwell Lee.

Jacob Coffland’s kick made it 7-0.

Chillicothe took a 14-0 lead with a 56-yard run by Kamron Smith.

The Panthers had a 22-yard field goal from sophomore Zach Warnock at the 1:46 mark of the second quarter.

The Cavs closed out the half with a 61-yard pass play from Smith to Joel Barnes.

Chillicothe led 21-3 at the half.

The only score in the third quarter was a 7-yard run by Tylin Scales. The extra-point attempt was no good, giving Chillicothe a 27-3 lead.

Coffland booted a 30-yard field goal for Chillicothe early in the fourth quarter.

With 10:01 remaining in the game, Logan Snowden returned a Miami Trace punt 64 yards for a touchdown.

The final score of the game was a 1-yard run by Oscar Morgan.

Chillicothe accumulated 515 yards of offense on 54 plays to 157 yards of offense for the Panthers on 46 plays.

The Cavaliers had 370 yards rushing on 45 carries to 109 yards rushing for Miami Trace on 36 carries.

Chillicothe had 145 yards passing to 48 yards through the air for the Panthers.

Miami Trace had three turnovers to none for Chillicothe.

Junior Cayden Griggs led the Panthers with 50 yards rushing on nine carries.

Junior Westin Melvin completed 4 of 10 passes for 48 yards with one interception.

Kamron Smith carried 14 times for 207 yards and one touchdown for the Cavs and Tylin Scales carried 10 times for 103 yards and one score.

Chillicothe (4-1 overall, 4-0 FAC) will take on Jackson for the FAC championship next week at Chillicothe.

Jackson (5-0, 4-0) beat Hillsboro (0-5, 0-4), 48-7 Friday night.

Miami Trace (3-2, 2-2) will play at Gardner Park against the Washington Blue Lions next Friday, Oct. 2. Washington (2-3, 2-2) defeated McClain (0-5, 0-4) last night, 46-9.