Miami Trace volleyball beats Jackson, 3-0

The Miami Trace High School volleyball team, ranked No. 13 in the State this week in the coaches’ poll, made fairly quick work of Jackson in a Frontier Athletic Conference match Thursday, Sept. 24.

Miami Trace hosted Jackson and won the varsity match, 25-11, 25-12 and 25-15.

Miami Trace is now 12-0 overall, 6-0 in the FAC.

For the Lady Panthers, Delaney Eakins had seven kills and one block.

Gracey Ferguson had 35 set assists, three ace serves and 19 points served.

Miami Trace will host Chillicothe Tuesday, beginning at 5 p.m.

Chillicothe and Miami Trace tied for the FAC championship last year, both going 8-2 in the conference.

The Lady Cavaliers come into that match with just one conference loss, that coming back on Sept. 3 against Miami Trace.