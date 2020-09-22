MT soccer edges Lady Lions, 2-1

The Miami Trace Lady Panthers varsity soccer team visited Washington High School for a match in the Frontier Athletic Conference Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Both teams entered the match looking for their first victory of the season.

Miami Trace scored two goals in the first half and made that stand up for a 2-1 win over their rivals.

The Lady Panthers got the scoring underway at the 19:35 mark of the first half with a goal from senior Magarah Bloom. The assist went to sophomore Jana Griffith.

Then, with 4:48 to play in the half, Bloom scored again, this time unassisted.

Junior Chloe Lovett put Washington on the board with 27:50 remaining in the match. The assist went to sophomore Addison Chambers.

Miami Trace had 30 shots on goal to 11 for Washington.

In goal for Miami Trace, sophomore Keeley Ramirez had nine saves.

Washington’s goalkeeper, junior Emily Becker, had 14 saves.

“I’m really proud of the girls for playing hard this season,” Miami Trace head coach Caitlin Francis said. “It’s been a difficult season. Getting our first win tonight will help propel us forward. We’re still battling through a lot of injuries, but the girls have fought hard and fought through it all.”

In other FAC soccer matches Tuesday, Hillsboro defeated McClain, 10-0 and Chillicothe blanked Jackson, 5-0.

Miami Trace will be at home against Jackson Thursday at 5 p.m.

Washington will play at McClain Thursday at 5 p.m.

Washington junior Kalynn Dato (9) and Miami Trace senior Magarah Bloom battle for a loose ball during a Frontier Athletic Conference match at Washington High School Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. Also pictured for Washington is junior Kassie Wiseman.