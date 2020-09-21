Miami Trace repeats as FAC girls golf champs

CHILLICOTHE — The Miami Trace High School girls golf team has repeated as undefeated Frontier Athletic Conference champions.

Miami Trace went 24-0 last year and Monday they finished at 24-0 again. The tournament was held at the Chillicothe Country Club.

Last year McClain was second and Chillicothe third. This year, Chillicothe places second with a record of 18-6 and McClain is third at 12-12.

Jackson places fourth at 7-17 and Washington is fifth at 0-28.

Hillsboro did not have a girls golf team for the second year in a row.

The Golfer of the Year is Bri Weller of McClain, averaging 43.2 per nine holes this season.

The following student-athletes also earned First Team, All-FAC honors for 2020: Libby Aleshire, Miami Trace, 43.6; Alyssa Butler, Miami Trace, 45.2; Isabella Fischer, Chillicothe, 46.2; Shayna Beatty, McClain, 51.8; Julie Lemaster, Chillicothe, 52.0 and Makayla Barnes, Miami Trace, 52.4.

Miami Trace is Division I in girls golf and will play in the Sectional Tournament Monday, Oct. 5 at Pickaway Country Club.

The top three teams and top three individuals not a member of one of those teams will advance to the District at Eaglesticks Golf Course in Zanesville Monday, Oct. 12.

From there, the winning team and the top individual not a member of that team will advance to the State Tournament.

Washington is Division II in girls golf and will play in the Sectional Tournament Monday, Sept. 28 at the Jaycees Golf Club in Chillicothe.

In that tournament, the top three teams and the top three individuals not a member of one of those teams will advance to the District tournament to be held Tuesday, Oct. 6 at Pickaway Country Club.

From that Division II District, one team and the top individual scorer not a member of that team moves on to the State Tournament.