OHSAA announces new football Regions and playoff information

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced new regional alignments for the upcoming football playoffs after 664 schools opted in for the postseason. In a normal season, 224 schools qualify for the playoffs, with eight schools from each of 28 regions earning a bid through the OHSAA’s Harbin computer ratings system, which will not be used this season.

The new regions are posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Football/Football-2020

Originally, there were 709 schools that indicated they planned to contend for a playoff bid this season playing 11-man football, but the COVID-19 pandemic has caused some schools to start their seasons later or end early. Based on the recommendation from Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health, the OHSAA shortened the football season.

PLAYOFF SCHEDULE AND FORMAT

On Sept. 29 and 30, the head coaches in each region will vote to seed the teams in their region. The OHSAA will then place teams on brackets on Oct. 1. With various numbers of schools in each region, many of the higher seeds will have a first-round bye in most regions.

Once the brackets are set, the top team on the bracket of the specific game will have the first opportunity to host the game throughout the regional playoffs. If the top team on the bracket cannot host, the other team will host the game. The OHSAA will determine sites for the State semifinals and State championships.

If a team is unable to play a playoff game on the assigned day according to the bracket, its opponent will advance on the bracket.

Playoff games will be held on Friday and Saturday nights beginning October 9-10. Divisions, I, II, III and VII will play on Friday nights. Divisions IV, V and VI will play on Saturday nights.

As a reminder, schools eliminated from the OHSAA playoffs or that choose not to enter the OHSAA playoffs have the option to schedule additional regular season contests through Saturday, Nov. 14 (maximum of 10 regular season contests permitted).

All sports in Ohio – at all levels – are under the direction of the latest Ohio Department of Health order signed Aug. 19 by Governor DeWine. The order and additional guidance from the ODH and OHSAA are posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/Home/OHSAA-COVID-19-Correspondence

Spectator capacity limits will be in place for the OHSAA football playoffs for each game. Details will be announced soon.