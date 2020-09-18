Panthers fall at Jackson, 48-14

JACKSON — The Miami Trace Panthers made the long trip down to Jackson for a battle of unbeaten teams Friday night.

The Panthers and the Ironmen entered the game both at 3-0.

After a promising start for Miami Trace, who led at one point, 14-7, Jackson scored 41 unanswered points to post a 48-14 victory.

Jackson scored on their first possession to take a 7-0 lead.

The Panthers scored on their second possession, tying the game, 7-7.

Miami Trace took advantage of a fumble on the ensuing kickoff and soon scored to take a 14-7 lead.

The Panthers held Jackson on the Ironmen’s first possession of the second half.

After that, Jackson scored six touchdowns to seal the win.

The Panthers had 10 penalties called against them in the game for 85 yards.

Miami Trace had six first downs in the game.

Jackson had 10 first downs and was penalized seven times for 65 yards.

Jayden LeBeau led the Panthers in rushing with 52 yards on 17 carries.

Matthew Haddox had five carries for Miami Trace for 41 yards.

Westin Melvin completed 5 of 9 passes for the Panthers for 76 yards and two touchdowns. He was intercepted three times.

Josh Gilmore had two receptions for 61 yards. Gage Miller caught two passes for 14 yards.

Miami Trace had 154 yards of offense to 378 for Jackson.

Evan Spires led Jackson with 14 carries for 81 yards. Spires completed 8 of 10 passes for 195 yards and four touchdowns.

Miami Trace (3-1, 2-1) will be back on the road next week, taking on Chillicothe.

The Cavaliers defeated the McClain Tigers Friday, 35-7 to improve to 3-1 overall, 3-0 in the FAC.

There will be more on this game next week in the Record-Herald.

Miami Trace’s Jayden LeBeau carries the ball up the home field sideline during a Frontier Athletic Conference game against McClain Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. The McClain players are Justin Kegley (56) and Cade Sponcil (43). https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/09/web1_MT-LeBeau-vs-McClain-9-11-2020.jpg Miami Trace’s Jayden LeBeau carries the ball up the home field sideline during a Frontier Athletic Conference game against McClain Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. The McClain players are Justin Kegley (56) and Cade Sponcil (43). Chris Hoppes |Record-Herald file photo