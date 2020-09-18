Blue Lions rout Hillsboro, 47-14

On a beautiful, cool, last Friday of the summer of 2020, the Washington Blue Lions at last got to play their first home game of the season against the Hillsboro Indians.

Both teams came into the game at 0-3, urgently seeking their first win of the season.

This game turned out to be almost all Washington, as the Blue Lions rolled to a 47-14 victory.

The Blue Lions kicked off to start the game and Hillsboro fumbled the attempted catch, giving the Blue Lions the ball at the Hillsboro 36-yard line.

Senior Trevin Downing soon ran for a 22-yard touchdown. Brandon Cubbage supplied the extra-point kick to give Washington a 7-0 lead with 11:16 to play in the first quarter.

After a quick series of plays by Hillsboro, Downing was at it again, scoring on a 1-yard run with 5:28 to play. The extra-point kick hit the right upright and deflected back onto the field, leaving the score, 13-0.

With 2:22 to play in the first quarter, senior quarterback Ethan Rogers-Wright hit freshman Isaiah Haithcock for a 4-yard touchdown pass. The Blue Lions went for two, but the play was no good.

At the end of the first quarter, Washington was in front, 19-0.

Very early in the second quarter, freshman Mason Coffman intercepted a Hillsboro pass and ran it in for a touchdown. A two-point conversion pass was no good and Washington led, 25-0 with 11:50 to play in the first half.

With 5:13 to play in the half, Rogers-Wright found sophomore A.J. Dallmayer for a 58-yard pass reception for a touchdown. Cubbage made the PAT kick to give Washington a 32-0 lead.

With one second remaining on the scoreboard clock, Rogers-Wright completed a pass to sophomore Calum Brown for a 24-yard touchdown. The kick by Cubbage set the score at 39-0 Blue Lions at the half.

In the third quarter, Rogers-Wright had a 10-yard run for a touchdown. Coffman ran in the two-point conversion to lift the Blue Lions to a 47-0 lead over Hillsboro with 5:03 to play in the period.

With 4:17 to play in the third, Hillsboro got on the board when junior quarterback Chris Stout found junior Canaan Griffith for a pass covering 69 yards for a touchdown. Hillsboro’s run for two points was turned aside.

At the 8:38 mark of the fourth quarter, Stout ran it in from four yards out. On the conversion, Stout passed to senior Ethan Neal for two points, putting the score at 47-14.

The Blue Lions (1-3 overall, 1-2 FAC) will host the McClain Tigers next Friday. McClain (0-4, 0-3) lost to Chillicothe (3-1, 3-0) Friday, 35-7.

Hillsboro (0-4, 0-3) will play at Jackson next week.

Jackson improved to 4-0, 3-0 in the FAC with a 48-14 win over Miami Trace (3-1, 2-1).

Washington senior Trevin Downing tries to pull away from a Hillsboro defender during the first home game of the season for the Blue Lions Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/09/web1_Trevin-Downing-v-Hills-9-18-2020.jpg Washington senior Trevin Downing tries to pull away from a Hillsboro defender during the first home game of the season for the Blue Lions Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.