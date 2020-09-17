Blue Lion golf wins final regular season match

The Washington Blue Lion boys golf team won a non-conference match against Chillicothe and Miami Trace Wednesday, Sept. 16 at The Greens in Washington C.H.

Washington shot a team score of 172 to 176 for Chillicothe and 202 for Miami Trace. These results do not count toward the overall standings in the Frontier Athletic Conference.

Washington seniors Brice Cartwright, Ty Rose and Brock Carter played their last regular season match.

“(I am) really proud of all three young men and the leadership they’ve exhibited this year,” Washington head coach Shannon Bartruff said. “Brock has been working hard for the last two years and shot his career best tonight: 47.

“Ty and Brice will be four-year letter winners and have had a really nice season so far and have been great leaders for four years,” Bartruff said.

Miami Trace seniors are Kylar Adkins, Kyler Batson and Collin Farrens.

J.T. Kobel of Chillicothe was the medalist with a score of 40.

Ty Rose led the Blue Lions with a 41.

John Wall shot a 43, Brice Cartwright and Garrett Wahl both had scores of 44; Brock Carter shot a 47 and Luke Crabtree had a 49.

For the Panthers, Christian Porter led with a 49. Collin Farrens and Bryce Eggleton each had a score of 50; Gavin Cowden shot a 53 and Kylar Adkins and Kyler Batson both had scores of 64.

Other scores for Chillicothe: Kaiden Koch, 41; Jackson Bolen, 47; Luke Smith, 48; Wesley Scott, 52 and Lucas Mettler, 59.

The boys FAC meet will be held at The Greens Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Washington, Miami Trace and Chillicothe also played a junior-varsity match on Sept. 16.

Scores for Washington: Drew Ferguson, 45; Blake Bagheri, 57; Ryan Elrich, 60; Logan Miller, 63; J.D. Liston, 72.

Scores for Miami Trace: Brady Armstrong, 45; Kaden Noble, 47; Simon Thornburg, 52; Connor May, 53; Lucas Cornett, 64.

Score for Chillicothe: A.J. Jewell, 65.

Washington High School and Miami Trace High School senior golfers gather prior to the final regular season home match at The Greens Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. (l-r); Washington’s Brock Carter, Ty Rose and Brice Cartwright and Miami Trace’s Kylar Adkins, Kyler Batson and Collin Farrens. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/09/web1_MT-and-WHS-boys-senior-golfers-9-16-2020.jpg Washington High School and Miami Trace High School senior golfers gather prior to the final regular season home match at The Greens Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. (l-r); Washington’s Brock Carter, Ty Rose and Brice Cartwright and Miami Trace’s Kylar Adkins, Kyler Batson and Collin Farrens. Photos by Christy Wall Washington senior Brice Cartwright follows through on his shot during a match against Miami Trace and Chillicothe Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 at The Greens. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/09/web1_Brice-Cartwright-Blue-Lion-golf-9-16-2020.jpg Washington senior Brice Cartwright follows through on his shot during a match against Miami Trace and Chillicothe Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 at The Greens. Photos by Christy Wall Miami Trace senior Collin Farrens takes a practice swing prior to teeing off during a match earlier in the 2020 season. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/09/web1_MT-golf-Collin-Farrens-2020.jpg Miami Trace senior Collin Farrens takes a practice swing prior to teeing off during a match earlier in the 2020 season. Photos by Christy Wall