MT tennis loses 3-2 at Jackson

JACKSON — The Miami Trace girls tennis team made the trip down to Jackson for a Frontier Athletic Conference match Tuesday, Sept. 15.

Jackson won the match, 3-2.

Miami Trace head coach Kim Schirtzinger noted the improvement in the result from the 5-0 loss to Jackson previously.

“It was also their senior night and they also celebrated our senior, Savannah Wisecup, with a bunch of flowers for her,” Schirtzinger said.

Wisecup played at first singles against Izabella Stafford. Wisecup lost the first set, 0-6, but improved in the second set, although falling 4-6 after trailing, 0-5.

Alex King was at second singles for Miami Trace. She won the first set, 6-3 against Leslie Bragg, but lost the next two sets, 4-6 and 3-6.

After losing to Alex Bautista the first time they played, Miami Trace’s Riley Cruea won Tuesday, 6-3, 6-0.

Emma Seyfang and Kendall Elliott lost to Charlee Carper and Natalie Malone, 5-7, 3-6.

Dee Page and Brooklyn Riggs won the second doubles match against Ivy Coleman and Dainaka Cruse, 6-4, 6-4.

In j-v matches Tuesday, Miami Trace’s Jenna Goddard and Jacinta Pettit lost to Jackson, 1-6.

Miami Trace’s Allie Stoughton and Lydia Castle lost a doubles set, 0-6.

Miami Trace will play at Gardner Park against Washington Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.