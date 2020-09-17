Unioto tennis beats Lady Lions

The Washington Lady Lion tennis team hosted a non-conference match with Unioto Tuesday, Sept. 15 at the courts at Gardner Park.
Unioto won the match, three courts to two.
At first singles, Washington’s Brooklyn Foose defeated Karen Lindsey, 6-1, 6-3.
At second singles, Washington’s Mei Kobayashi fell to Eden Stout, 4-6, 2-6.
At third singles, Washington’s Abby Rose lost to Kylie Fowler (score not available).
Washington’s Joshalynn Worth and Addy Newsome lost to Emily Hanna and Caitlin Pennington at first doubles, 5-7, 3-6.
At second doubles, Washington’s Abby Wilson and Sofia Siscoe beat Claire Hernstein and Lauren Shoemaker, 6-2, 6-2.
Washington will host Miami Trace Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.