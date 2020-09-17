Unioto tennis beats Lady Lions

The Washington Lady Lion tennis team hosted a non-conference match with Unioto Tuesday, Sept. 15 at the courts at Gardner Park.

Unioto won the match, three courts to two.

At first singles, Washington’s Brooklyn Foose defeated Karen Lindsey, 6-1, 6-3.

At second singles, Washington’s Mei Kobayashi fell to Eden Stout, 4-6, 2-6.

At third singles, Washington’s Abby Rose lost to Kylie Fowler (score not available).

Washington’s Joshalynn Worth and Addy Newsome lost to Emily Hanna and Caitlin Pennington at first doubles, 5-7, 3-6.

At second doubles, Washington’s Abby Wilson and Sofia Siscoe beat Claire Hernstein and Lauren Shoemaker, 6-2, 6-2.

Washington will host Miami Trace Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Washington senior Mei Kobayashi returns the shot during a second singles match against Unioto Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 at Gardner Park. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/09/web1_Mei-Kobayashi-LLT-9-15-2020.jpg Washington senior Mei Kobayashi returns the shot during a second singles match against Unioto Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 at Gardner Park. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald