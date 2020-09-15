Lady Panthers defeat McClain in 3 sets

The Miami Trace Lady Panthers recognized their five seniors prior to the match against the McClain Lady Tigers Tuesday, Sept. 15.

Miami Trace, currently ranked No. 11 in the state in Division II in the coaches’ poll, rolled past McClain in three sets, 25-11, 25-12 and 25-13. The Lady Panthers are 9-0 overall, 3-0 in the Frontier Athletic Conference.

The five seniors recognized were: Delaney Eakins, Piper Grooms, Chloe Scott, Saylor Moore and Olivia Fliehman.

Statistically for Miami Trace, Fliehman had 20 kills and three blocks; Moore had two kills; Eakins had four kills and three ace serves.

“Our kids, most of the time, were moving the ball fairly well,” Miami Trace head coach Doug Mace said. “We were able to hit it hard and that kept them from getting into their rhythm.

“The times they were able to make a little run at us, they did a good job,” Mace said of McClain. “We were just able to keep hitting the ball hard enough that it kept them from getting on long runs against us. That was probably the biggest thing.

“They played right with us at times and other times, they outplayed us,” Mace said. “Luckily for us, they didn’t have any long runs where they would jump three or four points. I think we had a little more offensive power than what they were able to put up tonight.”

Miami Trace will be back at home Thursday night to take on Hillsboro with the j-v match at 5 p.m.

In other FAC volleyball action Tuesday, Chillicothe defeated Washington, 25-10, 27-25 and 25-20 and Jackson beat Hillsboro, 25-20, 24-26, 25-13 and 25-8.

The Miami Trace volleyball seniors were recognized at the match against McClain Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. (l-r); Saylor Moore, Olivia Fliehman, Delaney Eakins, Chloe Scott and Piper Grooms. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Miami Trace sophomore Sophia Parsons drills the ball past a McClain player during a Frontier Athletic Conference match at Miami Trace High School Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Also pictured for Miami Trace is senior Delaney Eakins (27). Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos