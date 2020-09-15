MT tennis splits with Hillsboro, Unioto

On Thursday, Sept. 3, the Miami Trace girls tennis team hosted the squad from Hillsboro for a Frontier Athletic Conference match.

Hillsboro won that match, 3-2.

On Sept. 10, Miami Trace played at Chillicothe against Unioto and won that match, 3-2.

Against Hillsboro, Savannah Wisecup played at first singles and lost to Sara Newsome, 0-6, 2-6.

At second singles, Alex King lost to Miriam Studebaker, 1-6, 2-6.

Riley Cruea defeated Caroline Crouch at third singles, 7-5, 6-2.

Emma Seyfang and Kendall Elliott lost at first doubles to Alexandra Crago and Abigail Koogler, 0-6, 6-7 (8-10).

Dee Page and Brooklyn Riggs won their second doubles match, 6-2, 7-6 (7-3) against Aubrey Schurrman and Scarlett Studebaker.

Savannah Wisecup won at first singles, beating Caitlin Pennington, 6-3, 6-2. It was Wisecup’s first win on the first singles court, Miami Trace head coach Kim Schirtzinger said.

“She played really well in that match,” Schirtzinger said.

At second singles, Alex King lost to Emma Hannah, 3-6, 3-6.

Riley Cruea lost at third singles to Karen Lindsey, 4-6, 4-6.

Miami Trace won both varsity doubles matches.

At first doubles, Emma Seyfang and Kendall Elliott defeated Eden Stout and Claire Hernstein, 6-3, 6-1.

Dee Page and Brooklyn Riggs won at second doubles, 6-0, 6-0 against Lauren Shoemaker and Kylie Fowler.

In j-v matches, Miami Trace’s Jenn Goddard won, 6-3 and Maddie Frye and Lindsey Carter lost, 1-6.