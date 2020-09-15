MT girls golf 9th at Bloom Carroll Invit.

The Miami Trace High School girls golf team competed in the Bloom Carroll Invitational Saturday, Sept. 12. The match was held at Pine Hill Golf Club in Carroll.

There were 13 teams in the competition.

“As a team (we) finished ninth out of 13 with a really tough field of competitors,” Miami Trace head coach Todd Wallace said.

Individual scores and placings for Miami Trace:

Libby Aleshire, 85, tied for 11th; Alyssa Butler, 93, tied for 23rd; Makayla Barnes, 110, tied for 54th; Mara Simonson, 113, tied for 61st; Kelsey Pettit, 115, tied for 64th.

Team scores:

Grove City, 1st, 323; Hilliard Darby, 2nd, 340; Bloom Carroll, 3rd, 367; Sheridan, 4th, 367; Newark Catholic A, 5th, 367; Warren, 6th, 373; Hilliard Davidson, 7th, 378; Bexley, 8th, 400; Miami Trace, 9th, 401; Fairfield Union, 10th, 401; Logan, 11th, 409; Worthington Christian, 12th, 418; Newark Catholic B, 13th, 449.

The medalist in the field of 76 shot a score of 74 on the par 72 course.

Miami Trace hosts Westfall at The Greens Thursday at 4:30 p.m.