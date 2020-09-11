Jackson defeats Blue Lions, 40-7

JACKSON — The Washington Blue Lions had a tough assignment Friday night as they visited the defending Frontier Athletic Conference champion Jackson Ironmen as the season reached the half-way point.

Jackson won the game against Washington, 40-7.

Jackson scored twice in the first quarter and three times in the second quarter to take a 33-0 halftime lead.

For the Ironmen, Jacob Winters had a 16-yard touchdown run with 8:34 to play in the first quarter. The extra-point kick was no good.

With 7:30 remaining in the first quarter, Gavin Malone ran for a touchdown from two yards out. Jackson tried for a two-point conversion, which was no good.

In the second quarter, Malone had a 16-yard run for a touchdown. Isaac Kuhn was good with the extra-point kick for a 19-0 Jackson lead at the 11:54 mark.

Later in the second quarter, Evan Spires ran for a 3-yard touchdown. Kuhn’s kick was good, making it 26-0 with 2:34 to play in the first half.

Less than one minute of playing time later, Winters ran for a 6-yard touchdown.

After a scoreless third quarter, Washington got on the board with a 1-yard run by Trevin Downing. Brandon Cubbage converted the extra-point kick to bring the score of 33-7 with 5:29 to play in the fourth quarter.

The final score of the game was a 5-yard run by Hunter Webb.

Jackson had 481 yards of offense to 99 for the Blue Lions.

Jackson ran the ball 43 times for 299 yards.

The Blue Lions were 6 of 24 passing for 97 yards.

Washington (0-3 overall, 0-2 in the FAC) gets to play its next three games at home, starting with Hillsboro on Friday, Sept. 18.

Jackson (3-0, 2-0) will host Miami Trace next week in a battle of unbeaten FAC teams.

Miami Trace defeated McClain Friday, 42-7.

Washington Blue Lion senior Garitt Leisure (11) leaps high into the air in an attempt to block a pass during the game against Ponitz Tech Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/09/web1_Garitt-Leisure-leap.jpg Washington Blue Lion senior Garitt Leisure (11) leaps high into the air in an attempt to block a pass during the game against Ponitz Tech Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Record-Herald file photo