Waverly beats Lady Panthers, 8-1

The Miami Trace Lady Panthers soccer team, in search of its first win of the season, welcomed the squad from Waverly High School for a non-conference match Thursday, Sept. 10.

Waverly won the match, 8-1.

The Lady Tigers led 7-0 at halftime.

“In the second half, we regrouped,” Miami Trace head coach Caitlin Francis said. “The girls came out with intensity. I’m really proud of how they played in the second half. We tied them in the second half.”

Senior Magarah Bloom scored for Miami Trace on a penalty kick near the 15-minute mark of the second half.

Miami Trace had three shots on goal to 23 for Waverly.

Miami Trace sophomore Keeley Ramirez had 11 saves in goal. Waverly’s goalkeeper had two saves.

Miami Trace (0-6) will host Logan Elm Saturday at 1 p.m.

The Lady Panthers return to Frontier Athletic Conference play with a home match against McClain Tuesday at 7 p.m. Miami Trace will then host Hillsboro Thursday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m.

In other girls soccer action Thursday, Zane Trace defeated Washington, 7-3 and Jackson beat Alexander, 3-2.

Miami Trace junior Mallory Pavey (3) possesses the ball during a non-conference match against Waverly at home Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald