Miami Trace soccer falls to Waverly, 3-0

The Miami Trace Panthers varsity boys soccer team hosted the Tigers from Waverly High School in a non-conference match Thursday, Sept. 10.

Waverly won the match, 3-0.

Waverly held a 1-0 halftime lead.

In the second half, Waverly scored with 28:21 remaining and also at the 2:35 mark.

Waverly had 12 shots on goal to five for the Panthers.

Miami Trace goalkeeper Ethan Steele recorded five saves, while the Tigers’ keeper had two saves.

“This is going to be an interesting season for us,” Miami Trace head coach Josh Thoroman said. “Our inexperience showed (tonight). We had one starter unable to play tonight due to an injury.

“By the end of the game, we had four more players unable to take the field because of injuries,” Thoroman said. “We had another player who was just not able to make it tonight.

“We try to have the mentality that, they all practice hard, they all put the work in, so, it’s next man up,” Thoroman said. “It’s a team sport and it takes a team.

“I felt like the kids battled,” Thoroman said. “But, our inexperience showed.”

Miami Trace will be at home Tuesday to take on McClain and at home Thursday to challenge Hillsboro. These are both Frontier Athletic Conference matches and both have a starting time of 5 p.m. On Saturday, Sept. 19, Miami Trace will play at Logan Elm High School at 11 a.m.

Miami Trace junior Connor Bucher (7) wards off a defender from Waverly for control of the ball during a non-conference match Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 at Miami Trace High School. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/09/web1_Connor-Bucher-MT-soc-v-Waverly-9-10-2020.jpg Miami Trace junior Connor Bucher (7) wards off a defender from Waverly for control of the ball during a non-conference match Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 at Miami Trace High School. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald