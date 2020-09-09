MT volleyball beats Massie, 3-0

The Miami Trace High School varsity volleyball team won its non-conference match at former South Central Ohio League opponent Clinton-Massie Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Miami Trace won in straight sets, 25-16, 25-23 and 25-15.

Olivia Fliehman had nine kills and six ace serves for Miami Trace, while Laura Robinson had eight kills.

Miami Trace (now 6-0 overall, 2-0 in the Frontier Athletic Conference) is at home against Greeneview Saturday at 10 a.m.

Miami Trace will host Logan Elm Monday, Sept. 14 at 5 p.m.