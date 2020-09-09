MT girls golf hits new low score

The Miami Trace Lady Panthers golf team won a non-conference tri-match with Washington High School and Madison Plains High School at Locust Hills Golf Course Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Miami Trace posted a new low team score of 173.

Madison Plains was second with a 232 and Washington was third with a team total of 247.

Miami Trace’s Libby Aleshire was medalist with a 37.

Also for Miami Trace, Alyssa Butler shot a 41, Makayla Barnes, 44; Destinee Butcher, 51; Kelsey Pettit, 53; Taylor Moore, 53 and Mara Simonson, 61.

For Washington, Savannah Osborne led with a 56.

Taylor Hixson and Megan Smith both had scores of 62.

Kaitlyn Coder shot a 67, followed by Ciara Coy, 74 and Kennedy Sutton, 81.

Miami Trace will compete in the Bloom Carroll Invitational Saturday at 1 p.m.

The Frontier Athletic Conference tournament is set for Thursday, Sept. 17 at the Chillicothe Country Club.