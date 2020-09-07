Lady Panthers fall to Plains, 2-1

Miami Trace girls soccer lost at Madison Plains Saturday, Sept. 5, 2-1.

“We struggled to control the ball during the first half and they out-shot us 13 to 9, scoring two goals,” Miami Trace head coach Caitlin Francis said.

Miami Trace trailed 2-0 at the half.

“(In) the second half, we came out strong and controlled the majority of the game,” Francis explained. “We played with increasing intensity and out-shot them 11 to three. Unfortunately we struggled to hit the back of the net with the opportunities we created.”

Magarah Bloom scored a penalty kick with 12:33 to go in the game to put Miami Trace on the board. Keeley Ramirez had five saves in goal for Miami Trace.

“I was proud of the intensity our girls showed in the second half,” Francis said. “Unfortunately, it was not enough to come back after being down at half time.”

Miami Trace plays Waverly at home on Thursday at 7 p.m.