Blue Lions fall at Chillicothe, 23-7

CHILLICOTHE — The Washington Blue Lions began the Frontier Athletic Conference portion of the 2020 schedule by visiting Chillicothe High School Friday night to take on the Cavaliers.

The Blue Lions had won the last two meetings against the Cavaliers.

In 2018, the Blue Lions won 20-7 and in 2019, Washington defeated Chillicothe, 38-7.

Both teams entered the game 0-1, as Washington had come up just short (26-25) in a comeback bid at Minford last week, while Chillicothe was trounced at home by Wheelersburg, 31-0.

In the 2020 version of the series, Chillicothe defeated the Blue Lions, 23-7.

The Cavaliers wasted little time in getting on the board as Kamron Smith ran for a touchdown of 27 yards. The Cavs attempted a two-point conversion pass which was no good.

With 5:19 to play in the first quarter, the Cavs scored again, this time on a 32-yard field goal from Jacob Coffland.

The Blue Lions got on the board with six minutes to play in the third quarter.

Senior quarterback Ethan Rogers-Wright found sophomore Calum Brown for a 21-yard touchdown pass.

Senior Brandon Cubbage converted the extra-point kick for Washington.

With 54 seconds to play in the third quarter, Chillicothe’s Chucky Thomas scored on a two-yard run. Coffland made the extra-point kick to set the score at 16-7.

With 8:45 to play in the game, Smith hit Joel Barnes with a 31-yard pass for a touchdown. Coffland made the PAT kick to increase Chillicothe’s lead to 23-7.

Washington (0-2 overall, 0-1 FAC) is at Jackson next week. Chillicothe (1-1, 1-0) is at Hillsboro next week.

Washington's Traeton Johnson (11) carries the ball during the game at Minford Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. Also pictured for the Blue Lions are (l-r); Sterling Smith (74), Cal Wightman (79) and Chris Wilson (62).