Panthers, Blue Lions open cc season

GREENFIELD — The Miami Trace High School and Washington High School cross country teams got their season underway in a meet at Greenfield’s Mitchell Park, hosted by McClain High School.

Leesburg Fairfield won the boys high school meet with a team total of 36 points.

Miami Trace was second with 46 points, followed by Whiteoak, 69; Washington, 105; Jackson, 127, McClain, 141 and Hillsboro, 194.

Cohen Frost of Fairfield won in a time of 17:15.

Bo Little of Miami Trace was second in 17:55.

Karson Runk of Washington was ninth in 19:55.

There were 75 competitors in the high school boys race.

The high school girls event was won by Hillsboro with 56 points.

Fairfield was second with 66 points, followed by Jackson, 82; Whiteoak, 83; McClain, 83 and Washington, 115.

Miami Trace did not field enough runners to post a team score.

Geneve Baril of McClain won in a time of 20:50.

Cloe Copas of Washington was fourth in 22:31 and Kaelin Pfeifer of Miami Trace was sixth in 24:15.

There were 41 runners in the high school girls event.

High school cross country races cover 5000 meters or 3.1 miles.

In the junior high boys meet (3200 meters), Jackson won with 46 points.

Bishop Flaget was second with 63 points, followed by Whiteoak, 81; Hillsboro, 95; Fairfield, 108 and Washington, 117.

Landen Eyre of Whiteoak won in a time of 11:16.

Isaac Colter of Washington was fourth in 11:47.

Lucas King of Miami Trace was 19th in 13:32.

There were 53 runners in the junior high boys meet.

In the junior high girls meet, only Fairfield had enough runners to record a team score of 15.

Taylor Thorman of Hillsboro was first with a time of 13:46.

Kamicha Bennett of Miami Trace was second in 14:36.

Washington did not have any junior high girls take part.

Miami Trace will compete at the Ohio Classic at the Hillsboro YMCA Saturday beginning at 9 a.m.

Washington will run at Circleville Saturday beginning at 9 a.m.

Washington and Miami Trace high school boys results:

Bo Little, MT, 2nd, 17:55; Caleb Brannigan, MT, 6th, 18:59; Mcale Callahan, MT, 8th, 19:45; Karson Runk, W, 9th, 19:55; Graham Carson, MT, 14th, 20:38; Connor Bucher, MT, 16th, 20:53; Reilly Downing, W, 18th, 21:22; Eli Fliehman, MT, 22nd, 21:36; Jaeden Meriweather, W, 23rd, 22:22; Caden Hott, W, 24th, 22:28; Christian Rossiter, MT, 29th, 22:51; Brayden May, W, 31st, 22:55; Fletcher Havens, MT, 35th, 23:15; Cole Little, MT, 39th, 23:59; Trace Bartruff, W, 40th, 24:01; Preston Hines, W, 45th, 24:25; Isaiah Reisinger, MT, 47th, 24:53; Jonah Waters, W, 48th, 25:02; Max Trimble, MT, 49th, 25:06; Justin Robinson, MT, 50th, 25:33; Joshua Lewis, MT, 51st, 25:34.

Miami Trace and Washington high school girls results:

Cloe Copas, W, 4th, 22:31; Kaelin Pfeifer, MT, 6th, 24:15; Mallory Conklin, MT, 18th, 27:42; Kayli Merritt, W, 25th, 30:41; Diya Patel, W, 27th, 31:10; Maggie Copas, W, 30th, 32:51; Mia Moats, W, 40th, 39:55; Lorelei King, Mt, 42nd, 43:49.

Miami Trace and Washington junior high boys results:

Isaac Colter, W, 4th, 11:47; L.J. Martinez, W, 11:49; Lucas King, MT, 19th, 13:32; Marcus Jackson, MT, 22nd, 13:39; Cooper Robertson, W, 15:38; Justin Everhart, MT, 47th, 18:07; Mason Conger, W, 48th, 19:46; Toby Lovett, W, 50th, 20;57.

Washington and Miami Trace junior high girls results:

Kamicha Bennett, MT, 2nd, 14:36; Gabbi Thoroman, MT, 13th, 17:06; Klynn Cornell, MT, 14th, 17:42; Lilly Joseph, MT, 24th, 30:33.

Washington High School (at left) and Miami Trace High School girls runners are pictured at the start of the high school race at Mitchell Park in Greenfield Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (l-r); Washington’s Mia Moats, Diya Patel, Kayli Merritt, Maggie Copas and Cloe Copas and Miami Trace’s Lorelei King, Kaelin Pfeifer and Mallory Conklin. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/09/web1_Girls-hs-cc-start-8-26-2020.jpg Washington High School (at left) and Miami Trace High School girls runners are pictured at the start of the high school race at Mitchell Park in Greenfield Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (l-r); Washington’s Mia Moats, Diya Patel, Kayli Merritt, Maggie Copas and Cloe Copas and Miami Trace’s Lorelei King, Kaelin Pfeifer and Mallory Conklin. Photos by Amy Rader Miami Trace’s Bo Little running at Mitchell Park in Greenfield Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Little placed second for the Panthers in a field of 75. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/09/web1_Bo-Little-Mc-cc.jpg Miami Trace’s Bo Little running at Mitchell Park in Greenfield Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Little placed second for the Panthers in a field of 75. Photos by Amy Rader Kaelin Pfeifer of Miami Trace competes in Greenfield Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Pfeifer placed sixth out of 41 runners. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/09/web1_Kaelin-Pfeifer-Mc-cc.jpg Kaelin Pfeifer of Miami Trace competes in Greenfield Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Pfeifer placed sixth out of 41 runners. Photos by Amy Rader Washington (left) and Miami Trace runners are shown at the start of the 5000-meter event at Mitchell Park in Greenfield, hosted by McClain High School Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (l-r); for Washington, Jonah Waters, Jack Mead, Preston Hines, Isaiah Wightman, Bevin Wilson, Caden Hott, Reilly Downing, and Karson Runk and for Miami Trace, Max Trimble, Christian Rossiter, Eli Fliehman, Graham Carson, Connor Bucher, Caleb Brannigan and Mcale Callahan. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/09/web1_Boys-hs-cc-start-8-26-2020.jpg Washington (left) and Miami Trace runners are shown at the start of the 5000-meter event at Mitchell Park in Greenfield, hosted by McClain High School Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (l-r); for Washington, Jonah Waters, Jack Mead, Preston Hines, Isaiah Wightman, Bevin Wilson, Caden Hott, Reilly Downing, and Karson Runk and for Miami Trace, Max Trimble, Christian Rossiter, Eli Fliehman, Graham Carson, Connor Bucher, Caleb Brannigan and Mcale Callahan. Photos by Amy Rader Washington’s Cloe Copas on the course at Mitchell Park in Greenfield Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Copas placed fourth out of 41 runners. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/09/web1_Cloe-Copas-at-Mc-cc-2020.jpg Washington’s Cloe Copas on the course at Mitchell Park in Greenfield Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Copas placed fourth out of 41 runners. Photos by Amy Rader Washington’s Karson Runk competes at Mitchell Park in Greenfield Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 in the season-opening cross country meet. Runk was the first Blue Lion to cross the line, placing ninth out of 75 student-athletes. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/09/web1_Karson-Runk-Mc-cc.jpg Washington’s Karson Runk competes at Mitchell Park in Greenfield Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 in the season-opening cross country meet. Runk was the first Blue Lion to cross the line, placing ninth out of 75 student-athletes. Photos by Amy Rader