Chillicothe tennis tops MT, 5-0

CHILLICOTHE — The Miami Trace Lady Panthers tennis team visited Frontier Athletic Conference defending champions Chillicothe Tuesday, Sept. 1.

Chillicothe won the match, 5-0.

At first singles, Savannah Wisecup lost to Abbey Sims-Clark, 6-0, 6-0.

At second singles, Alex King fell to Maddie Schafer, 3-6, 2-6.

Riley Cruea lost at third singles to Sydney Wissler, 0-6, 1-6.

At first doubles, Emma Seyfang and Kendall Elliott lost to Abby Pendell and Liliauna Carver, 0-6, 3-6.

At second doubles, Dee Page and Brooklyn Riggs fell to Asia Penn and Brittany Wright, 4-6, 2-6.

In j-v matches, Miami Trace’s Jenna Goddard and Lindsey Carter lost to Haley Laughlin and Allison Remley in a one-set match, 2-6.

Miami Trace’s Allie Stoughton and Raelin Pepper played Ava Guerra and Taysia Yusuf and lost, 4-6.

Jacinta Pettit and Caitlin Davis of Miami Trace lost to Haley Laughlin and Allison Remley, 0-6.

Miami Trace’s Audrie Musser and Lydia Castle won their doubles match against Ava Guerra and Taysia Yusuf, 6-1.

Miami Trace will host Hillsboro Thursday for another FAC match, scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m.