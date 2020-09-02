MT volleyball beats Jackson, 3-0

JACKSON — The Miami Trace Lady Panthers varsity volleyball team opened play in the Frontier Athletic Conference for 2020 with a visit to Jackson High School Tuesday, Sept. 1.

Miami Trace won the match in straight sets, 25-23, 26-24 and 25-13.

Olivia Fliehman led Miami Trace with 15 kills. She also had two ace serves.

Chloe Scott led with 21 digs and had three ace serves.

It will be a battle of 2019 co-champions Thursday when Miami Trace (3-0, 1-0) visits Chillicothe to take on the Lady Cavaliers.

The j-v match starts at 5 p.m.