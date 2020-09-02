Lady Lions beat Hillsboro

The Washington Lady Blue Lion tennis team hosted a Frontier Athletic Conference match against Hillsboro Tuesday, Sept. 1.

Washington won the event, three courts to two.

At first singles, Brooklyn Foose defeated Sara Newsome, 6-1, 6-2.

At second singles, Mei Kobayashi fell to Miriam Studebaker, 2-6, 1-6.

At third singles, Abby Rose lost to Alexia Nicolas, 0-6, 1-6.

At first doubles, Joshalynn Worth and Addy Newsome defeated Abigail Koogler and Caroline Crouch, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

At second doubles, Abby Wilson and Sofia Siscoe beat Allie Crago and Aubrey Schurman, 6-2, 3-6 and 10-6. The third set of this match was played as a 10-point tiebreaker instead of a full set.

“Joshalynn and Addy dropped a tough first set after being up 3-0-but I was extremely proud of them for fighting back and winning the court,” Washington head coach Samantha Bihl said.

Due to transportation concerns for Hillsboro, the match did not start until about 6 p.m., instead of the usual 4:30 p.m.

“It was fun for our kids to play under the lights and it was certainly an exciting match that came down to second doubles,” Bihl said. “We are getting better as the season progresses and tonight was not only exciting but also encouraging — a great team effort.”

Washington will play another FAC match, this one at Jackson, Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Washington's Brooklyn Foose serves during a first singles match against Hillsboro Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 at the courts at Gardner Park. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald