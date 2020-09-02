MT girls soccer falls 6-1 at Jackson

JACKSON — The Miami Trace girls soccer team opened Frontier Athletic Conference play for the 2020 season with a match at Jackson Tuesday, Sept. 1.

Jackson won the match, 6-1.

Magarah Bloom scored from a free kick in the final minute of the game to avoid the shutout for Miami Trace.

Keely Ramirez had 17 saves in goal for Miami Trace.

“We are a young team this year and (we are) slowly working to develop our inexperienced players,” Miami Trace head coach Caitlin Francis said. “We have made improvements each game and will continue our development as a program as the season progresses.”

Miami Trace (0-3, 0-1) will play at FAC defending champions Chillicothe Thursday at 7 p.m.