Blue Lions win FAC match No. 4

The Washington Blue Lions golf team continued to challenge for the top spot in the Frontier Athletic Conference when they won the fourth FAC match of the season Monday, Aug. 31 at The Greens.

The Blue Lions edged FAC-leading Hillsboro, 172 to 173.

Gabe Mycroft of Hillsboro and Wes Potts of McClain tied for medalist honors, each with a score of 40.

John Wall led the Blue Lions with a 41.

Brice Cartwright shot a 42 and Garrett Wahl had a score of 43.

Drew Ferguson shot a 46, Luke Crabtree, 48 and Ty Rose, 50.

“I’m really proud of the young men tonight,” Washington head coach Shannon Bartruff said. “Our freshmen played great, and two upperclassmen stepped up as well. It was a solid team win and keeps us within striking distance of Hillsboro going into the next FAC match at Chillicothe on Sept. 14.”

Dillon Farley and Gavin Cowden led Miami Trace, each with a 46. Bryce Eggleton shot a 49, Collin Farrens had a score of 50 and Christian Porter and Kaden Noble each shot a 54.

Other scores for McClain: David Edwards, 44; Seth Wise, 46; Robbie Wise, 51; Carson Spangler, 52; Isaac Carroll, 57.

Other scores for Hillsboro: Lawton Parry, 42; Josh Crawford, 44; Gavin Puckett, 47; Bentley, Watson, 47; jack Rhoades, 52.

Scores for Chillicothe: J.T. Kobel, 44; Kaiden Hoch, 45; Jackson Bolen, 48; Luke Smith, 50; Wesley Scott, 60; Lucas Mettler, 63.

Scores for Jackson: Alec Gilliland, 45; Caleb Rose, 46; Ethan Rasp, 46; Camryn Rose, 47; Braiden Lies, 47; Mason Hivley, 53.

Hillsboro continues to lead the FAC with a record of 17-3.

Washington is in second place at 15-5, followed by McClain at 11-9 and Jackson at 10-10.

Chillicothe stands at 5-15 and Miami Trace is 1-19.

Washington and Miami Trace will host Grandview Heights today at 4 p.m.

Washington’s Ty Rose tees off on the No. 2 hole during a Frontier Athletic Conference match at The Greens Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/09/web1_Ty-Rose-BLgolf-8-312020-1.jpg Washington’s Ty Rose tees off on the No. 2 hole during a Frontier Athletic Conference match at The Greens Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. Miami Trace’s Christian Porter chips onto the No. 1 green during a Frontier Athletic Conference match at The Greens in Washington C.H. Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/09/web1_Christian-Porter-MT-golf-8-31-2020-1.jpg Miami Trace’s Christian Porter chips onto the No. 1 green during a Frontier Athletic Conference match at The Greens in Washington C.H. Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos