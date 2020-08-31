McClain wins 3rd FAC boys golf match

The Frontier Athletic Conference held its third boys’ golf match of the 2020 season Thursday, Aug. 27 at the Buckeye Hills Country Club near New Martinsburg.

McClain won the match with a fifth score tiebreaker against Jackson. Both team’s top four scorers totalled 174. McClain’s fifth score was a 50, while Jackson’s fifth score was a 59.

Hillsboro placed third with a 176, followed by Washington with a 180, Chillicothe with a 193 and Miami Trace with a 197.

McClain’s Wes Potts was medalist with a 38.

Garrett Wahl led the Blue Lions with a 42 and Bryce Eggleton paced the Panthers with a 46.

Other scores for Washington: Brice Cartwright, 44; Ty Rose, 46; Luke Crabtree, 48; John Wall, 50 and Drew Ferguson, 51.

Other scores for Miami Trace: Gavin Cowden, 50; Collin Farrens, 50; Dillon Farley, 51; Christian Porter, 54 and Kaden Noble, 58.

Other scores for McClain: Seth Wise, 43; Robbie Wise, 45; David Edwards, 48; Carson Spangler, 50 and Isaac Carroll, 50.

Scores for Hillsboro: Gabe Mycroft, 40; Lawton Parry, 44; Gavin Puckett, 45; Josh Crawford, 47; Bentley Watson, 47 and Jack Rhoades, 54.

Scores for Chillicothe: J.T. Kobel, 43; Jackson Bolen, 48; Luke Smith, 50; Kaiden Koch, 52; Jacob Lemaster, 54 and Wesley Scott, 57.

Scores for Jackson: Camryn Rose, 40; Ethan Rasp, 43; Alec Gilliland, 44; Caleb Rose, 47; Mason Hively, 59 and Braiden Lies, 66.

After three matches, Hillsboro is in first place in the FAC at 13-2. Washington is second at 10-5, followed by Jackson and McClain, both 8-7, Chillicothe is 4-11 and Miami Trace, 1-14.

Washington and Miami Trace will host Grandview Heights Wednesday at 4 p.m.