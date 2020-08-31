MT tennis 5th at Wilmington tournament

WILMINGTON — The Miami Trace Lady Panthers took part in the eight-team tournament held at Wilmington Saturday, Aug. 29.

The tournament was delayed at the start by rain. Even though it did not rain very long at all, the cloudy skies helped to slow down the process of drying the courts for play.

“We had a really good tournament with our girls playing better than I have seen them play so far this year,” Miami Trace head coach Kim Schirtzinger said. “They each played in three pro-set matches.

The following are the placings for Miami Trace:

Savannah Wisecup at first singles came in 7th place; Alex King at second singles placed 5th; at third singles, Riley Cruea placed 5th; Emma Seyfang and Kendall Elliott at first doubles came out at 7th place and Dee Page and Brooklyn Riggs placed fourth.

As a team Miami Trace finished in 5th place against some really amazing teams.

The field included: Bellbrook, Northwestern, Kings, Wilmington, Little Miami, Hamilton, Washington and Miami Trace.

Washington will host Hillsboro Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. and Miami Trace plays Tuesday at Chillicothe at 4:30 p.m.