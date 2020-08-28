Season-opener

MINFORD — The Washington Blue Lions opened the 2020 six-game football season by traveling to Scioto County to take on the Minford Falcons.

Minford took a 20-7 halftime lead over the Blue Lions.

The Blue Lions fought back to trail, 20-19 with 6:51 to go in the game.

Senior quarterback Ethan Rogers-Wright had three rushing touchdowns.

The game ended with Minford pulling out a 26-25 victory.

“We missed on numerous opportunities,” Washington head coach Chuck Williamson said. “We were inside the 10 at least three times and came away with no points.

“We went for two points with about three minutes to go and didn’t get it,” Williamson said. “We went for the win. We didn’t kick it. We missed (a PAT kick) before, so, we went for two and came up short.

“We came out in the second half and made some adjustments,” Williamson said. “We ran the ball very effectively. We moved it right down and scored. We got a stop and got the ball back and went down and scored again.

“We were playing lights out,” Williamson said. “We got a stop and we were down one. They punted to us and we muffed the punt and gave them the ball down around the 10-yard line.”

The Falcons capitalized on that and were able to hold on for the win.

The Blue Lions will be back on the road next Friday at Chillicothe.

Please see the Record-Herald next week for more on this season-opening game.

Washington's Traeton Johnson (11) gets tangled up with a Minford player as the two go out of bounds battling for the ball during the season-opening game at Minford Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 in Scioto County. Photo by Ed Litteral

Blue Lions fall to Minford Falcons, 26-25