Panthers roll early on Tigers

The Miami Trace Panthers hosted the Circleville Tigers for the 2020 season-opening game at Miami Trace High School Friday night.

Prior to the kickoff, the game was delayed by lightning.

The game began at 8:16 p.m. (normal starting time is 7 p.m.)

As of the Record-Herald’s deadline, the Panthers were in control and leading, 28-0.

Late in the first half, there was another lightning delay.

It was a bit of an awkward start for the Tigers.

Miami Trace kicked off to the Tigers and Circleville had to call a time out prior to running the first play.

When they did get the play off, there was a fumble, recovered by Miami Trace.

This early break resulted in a five-yard touchdown run by sophomore Jayden LeBeau.

The score was set up on a nice run by sophomore Landen Cope.

Sophomore Zach Warnock connected on the extra point for a 7-0 Panther lead at the 10:47 mark of the first quarter.

Circleville went three and out on their second possession.

This time a long run by LeBeau set up a five-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Westin Melvin to senior Josh Gilmore.

Warnock’s kick gave Miami Trace a 14-0 lead with 7:27 to play in the first quarter.

The scoring continued late in the first quarter when Cope converted a touchdown run. Warnock’s PAT kick was good, giving the Panthers a 21-0 lead.

Looking at some early, unofficial stats, Jayden LeBeau had 10 carries for 124 yards and one touchdown.

Circleville struggled offensively with 18 yards of offense on their first 14 plays from scrimmage.

The Tigers also hurt themselves with three turnovers.

Warnock attempted a 35-yard field goal, that was no good with 5:55 to play in the second quarter.

LeBeau scored on a five yard run with 1:11 to play in the first half. Warnock’s kick was good to give Miami Trace a 28-0 lead.

The Panthers scored twice more in the second half and Circleville had a safety for the final score of 42-2.

Miami Trace will be back at home next week to host the Hillsboro Indians. Western Brown defeated Hillsboro Friday, 62-6.

Miami Trace sophomore Landen Cope (33) breaks a nice gain down the home sideline against the Circleville Tigers during the season-opening game Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/08/web1_Landen-Cope-2.jpg Miami Trace sophomore Landen Cope (33) breaks a nice gain down the home sideline against the Circleville Tigers during the season-opening game Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald