Blue Lion golf wins tri-match with McClain, MT

The Miami Trace Panthers and Washington Blue Lion boys golf teams hosted a tri-match with McClain at The Greens Tuesday, Aug. 25.
This was a non-conference match.
Washington won with a team score of 170.
McClain shot a 191 and Miami Trace posted a team score of 200.
Brice Cartwright of Washington was the medalist with a 41.
Also for the Blue Lions, John Wall shot a 42, Ty Rose, 43, Garrett Wahl, 44, Luke Crabtree, 46 and Drew Ferguson, 48.
Christian Porter led Miami Trace with a 44.
Other scores for the Panthers: Bryce Eggleton, 47; Collin Farrens, 54; Caden Noble, 55; Kylar Batson, 57 and Simon Thornburg, 58.
Scores for McClain: Wes Potts, 42; Seth Wise, 48; Robbie Wise, 49; Carson Spangler, 52; Isaac Carroll, 53 and David Edwards, 54.
The Panthers and Blue Lions play at home Monday at 3:30 p.m.