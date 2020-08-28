Blue Lion golf wins tri-match with McClain, MT

The Miami Trace Panthers and Washington Blue Lion boys golf teams hosted a tri-match with McClain at The Greens Tuesday, Aug. 25.

This was a non-conference match.

Washington won with a team score of 170.

McClain shot a 191 and Miami Trace posted a team score of 200.

Brice Cartwright of Washington was the medalist with a 41.

Also for the Blue Lions, John Wall shot a 42, Ty Rose, 43, Garrett Wahl, 44, Luke Crabtree, 46 and Drew Ferguson, 48.

Christian Porter led Miami Trace with a 44.

Other scores for the Panthers: Bryce Eggleton, 47; Collin Farrens, 54; Caden Noble, 55; Kylar Batson, 57 and Simon Thornburg, 58.

Scores for McClain: Wes Potts, 42; Seth Wise, 48; Robbie Wise, 49; Carson Spangler, 52; Isaac Carroll, 53 and David Edwards, 54.

The Panthers and Blue Lions play at home Monday at 3:30 p.m.

Miami Trace’s Collin Farrens hits an approach shot to the green during a match against Washington and McClain Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 at The Greens.

Miami Trace's Collin Farrens hits an approach shot to the green during a match against Washington and McClain Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 at The Greens. Photos by Christy Wall

Washington’s Ty Rose watches his putt during a match against Miami Trace and McClain Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 at The Greens.