MT tennis falls to Jackson, Unioto

The Miami Trace girls tennis team played two home matches earlier this week.

On Wednesday, Aug. 26, Miami Trace hosted a Frontier Athletic Conference match against Jackson. That was a rescheduled match from a rain out on Aug. 18.

On Thursday, Aug. 27, the Lady Panthers welcomed the team from Unioto High School for a non-conference match.

Jackson won, 5-0 and Unioto won, 3-2.

Against Jackson, at first singles, Savannah Wisecup lost to Izabella Stafford, 2-6, 3-6.

At second singles, Alex King lost to Leslie Bragg, 6-7 (2-7), 3-6.

At third singles, Riley Cruea lost to Alex Bautista, 2-6, 4-6.

On the first doubles court, Emma Seyfang and Kendall Elliott lost to Charlee Carper and Natalie Malone, 3-6, 2-6.

At second doubles, Dee Page and Brooklyn Riggs lost to Ivy Coleman and Skylar Hatfield, 4-6, 2-6.

In j-v play for Miami Trace against Jackson, Jenna Goddard won, 6-2; Maddie Frye and Lindsey Carter teamed for a doubles match and lost, 3-6.

In other j-v doubles matches, Raelin Pepper and Jacinta Pettit lost, 1-6; Caitlin Davis and Hallie Sword lost, 1-6 and Audrie Musser and Allie Stoughton lost, 1-6.

Against Unioto, it was the same varsity line-up for Miami Trace as faced Jackson.

At first singles, Savannah Wisecup and Caitlin Pennington played three sets. Pennington won, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.

At second singles, Alex King lost to Emily Hanna, 5-7, 4-6.

It was another three-set match at third singles, with Riley Cruea falling to Karen Lindsey, 3-6, 7-5, 0-6.

Miami Trace won both doubles matches.

At first doubles, Emma Seyfang and Kendall Elliott defeated Claire Hernstein and Eden Stout, 6-3, 6-4.

At second doubles, Dee Page and Brooklyn Riggs beat Kylie Fowler and Lauren Shoemaker, 6-0, 6-0.

Miami Trace will host Logan Elm Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Miami Trace’s Alex King makes the return during a second singles match against Unioto Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 at Miami Trace High School. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/08/web1_Alex-King-MT-10us-8-27-2020.jpg Miami Trace’s Alex King makes the return during a second singles match against Unioto Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 at Miami Trace High School. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald