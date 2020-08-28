Lady Panthers lose opener at Athens

ATHENS — The Miami Trace Lady Panthers varsity soccer team made the trip to Athens to open the 2020 season Thursday, Aug. 27.

Athens won the match, 4-1.

Athens leapt out to a 2-0 lead in the first 10 minutes of the contest.

Athens scored again at the 17-minute mark and again with about six minutes to play in the first half.

Athens out-shot Miami Trace, 14-2 in the first half and led, 4-0.

“(In) the second half, we regrouped and held them from scoring anymore,” Miami Trace head coach Caitlin Francis said.

In the second half, Athens had four shots on goal to five for Miami Trace.

Magarah Bloom converted a penalty kick with 14:38 left in the half for Miami Trace’s lone goal. Keeley Ramirez had 13 saves in the goal for Miami Trace.

“Athens was a solid team with a strong keeper that was tough to get anything past,” Francis said. “Without getting any scrimmages this year, this was a tough first game to go into but we are looking to build for the rest of the season.”

Miami Trace will host Fairfield (Leesburg) Saturday at 1 p.m. The team will recognize its six seniors before the match. The Miami Trace seniors are: Magarah Bloom, Reagan Barton, Addy Little, Hailee Schirm, Kaylie Lott and Siara Eggleton.