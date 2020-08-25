Posted on by

MT-WHS tennis cancelled


Staff report

The Frontier Athletic Conference tennis match featuring the Washington Lady Blue Lions at Miami Trace High School was postponed by rain Tuesday.

That match now has a make-up date of Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Miami Trace has a make-up match with Jackson Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

The Lady Panthers will host Unioto Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Washington is scheduled to take part in a tournament at Wilmington High School Saturday at 9 a.m.

This year, more than any other, high school sporting events will be subject to change, postponement or cancellation.

