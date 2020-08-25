MT-WHS tennis cancelled

The Frontier Athletic Conference tennis match featuring the Washington Lady Blue Lions at Miami Trace High School was postponed by rain Tuesday.

That match now has a make-up date of Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Miami Trace has a make-up match with Jackson Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

The Lady Panthers will host Unioto Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Washington is scheduled to take part in a tournament at Wilmington High School Saturday at 9 a.m.

This year, more than any other, high school sporting events will be subject to change, postponement or cancellation.