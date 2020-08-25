Unioto golf wins dual with Blue Lions

CHILLICOTHE — The Washington Blue Lion boys golf team played a non-conference match against Unioto at the Jaycees course (on the front nine) Monday, Aug. 24.

Unioto shot a team total of 169 to 196 for the Blue Lions.

Jace Tucker of Unioto was the medalist with a 41.

Ty Rose led the Blue Lions with a 44.

Also for Washington, Brice Cartwright, 47; Garrett Wahl, 52; Luke Crabtree, 52; John Wall, 53 and Drew Ferguson, 55.

Other scores for Unioto: Braxton Platt, 42; Charley Lewis, 42; Emily Lott, 44; Cameron Spriggs, 51 and Braxton Wolf, 58.

Washington will play at Buckeye Hills against the McClain Tigers Thursday at 4 p.m.