MT girls golf wins FAC match at Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE — The Miami Trace Lady Panthers golf team pulled out the win Monday in the second Frontier Athletic Conference match of the 2020 season at the Chillicothe Country Club.

Miami Trace is now 8-0 in league play.

Miami Trace shot a 215, followed by Chillicothe at 226, McClain at 231, Jackson at 234 and Washington with a 273.

Bri Weller of McClain was the medalist with a 45.

For Miami Trace, Libby Aleshire led with a 46 and Alyssa Butler had a 49.

Makayla Barnes and Destinee Butcher both shot a score of 60; Kelsey Pettit had a 63 and Mara Simonson had a 67.

For Washington, Savannah Osborne led with a 56.

Taylor Hixson shot a 70, followed by Kaitlyn Coder, 73; Megan Smith, 74; Ciara Coy, 75 and Kennedy Sutton, 79.

The next event will be FAC match No. 3 Wednesday at The Greens of Fayette County, beginning at 4 p.m.