Tigers win tri-match with Blue Lions, Panthers

The Miami Trace Panthers and Washington Blue Lion boys golf teams hosted a non-conference tri-match with the Circleville Tigers Thursday, Aug. 20 at The Greens.

Washington and Circleville finished tied with team scores of 178.

The win went to Circleville by virtue of the scores of the fifth golfers: 47 for Circleville to 48 for Washington.

Wyatt Allison of Circleville was medalist with a 41.

John Wall led the Blue Lions with a score of 42.

Christian Porter had the low score of 47 for Miami Trace. The Panthers had a team total of 196.

Other scores for Washington: Garrett Wahl, 44; Ty Rose, 46; Brice Cartwright, 46; Luke Crabtree, 48 and Drew Ferguson, 52.

Other scores for Miami Trace: Gavin Cowden, 49; Kaden Noble, 50; Bryce Eggleton, 50; Dillon Farley, 56 and Collin Farrens, 64.

Other scores for Circleville: Drew Meadows, 44; Michael Fernandez, 46; Garrett Brooks, 47; Jack Holcomb, 47 and Todd Keller, 49.

Washington returns to action Monday at Unioto at 4 p.m. and the Panthers will play at home against McClain Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Miami Trace’s Kaden Noble watches his chip shot onto the green during a non-conference match with Washington and Circleville Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at The Greens. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/08/web1_Kaden-Noble-MT-golf-8-20-2020.jpg Miami Trace’s Kaden Noble watches his chip shot onto the green during a non-conference match with Washington and Circleville Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at The Greens. Washington’s Luke Crabtree putts during a match against Miami Trace and Circleville Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at The Greens. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/08/web1_Luke-Crabtree-blue-Lion-golf-8-20-2020.jpg Washington’s Luke Crabtree putts during a match against Miami Trace and Circleville Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at The Greens. Photos by Christy Wall