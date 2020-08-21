Lady Lions fall to Logan Elm

The Washington Lady Blue Lion tennis team hosted a non-conference match against Logan Elm Wednesday, Aug. 19 at the courts at Gardner Park.
Logan Elm won the match, 5-0.
At first singles, Keller Clouse defeated Brooklyn Foose, 6-3, 6-1.
At second singles, Ella Bennington beat Joshalynn Worth, 6-0, 6-0.
At third singles, Hope Akers defeated Sofia Siscoe, 6-0, 6-1.
On the first doubles court, Brooke Anderson and Erin Gaskin beat Addy Newsome and Abby Wilson, 6-0, 6-1 and at second doubles, Casie Gaskin and Jerica Platz bested Mei Kobayashi and Abby Rose, 6-0, 6-1.
Washington will play at Miami Trace Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.