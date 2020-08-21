Blue Lions win j-v boys golf with Panthers

The Miami Trace and Washington High School j-v boys golf teams recently played a match at The Greens in Washington C.H.

Washington won with a team score of 220 to 228 for Miami Trace.

Garrett DeWees of Washington was the medalist with a 48.

Other scores for the Blue Lions: Brock Carter, 52, Ryan Elrich, 55, Blake Walker, 65 and Logan Miller, 69.

Brady Armstrong led Miami Trace with a 52.

Other scores for the Panthers: Simon Thornburg, 54, Kyler Batson, 60, Riley Oborne, 62, Konner May, 62 and Lucas Cornett, 64.