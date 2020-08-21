Francona not ready to rejoin Indians after medical procedure

CLEVELAND (AP) — Indians manager Terry Francona was not with the team for Friday’s series opener against the Detroit Tigers as he recovers from a medical procedure to address a gastrointestinal ailment.

Francona’s status for the rest of the series is not yet known. President of baseball operations Chris Antonetti is scheduled to provide an update on Francona.

The 61-year-old manager has been bothered by the condition for most of the past year. Francona did not travel with the team on its recent trip to Detroit and Pittsburgh so he could undergo further treatment at the Cleveland Clinic.

The Indians hoped Francona would return to the dugout when they got home, but he’ not ready. He has missed 11 games this season because of his health.

First-base coach Sandy Alomar Jr. will continue to manage the team while Francona is sidelined. The Indians have won six straight overall and 20 consecutive games over Detroit.

Francona is in his eighth season with Cleveland. He’s had other medical issues in recent years including a hip replacement and heart surgery in 2017.

Last year, the Indians extended Francona’s contract through the 2022 season. He won World Series titles with Boston in 2004 and 2007 and was the AL’s manager of the year in 2013 and 2016 with Cleveland.