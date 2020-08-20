MT girls golf 2nd at Westfall

WILLIAMSPORT — The Miami Trace girls golf team placed second in the six-team Westfall Invitational held at Crown Hill Golf Club Wednesday, Aug. 19.
Westfall won the match with a 183 score to 184 for Miami Trace.
“We had a few penalty strokes and (on) a couple holes we left some birdies,” Miami Trace head coach Todd Wallace said. “As a group, we played really well. Our (number) three and (number) four spot girls really pulled in their scores to help us get a better team score. These ladies are going be a lot of fun to watch come October.”
Libby Aleshire and Alyssa Butler led the Panthers, each with a score of 42.
Makayla Barnes shot a 49 and Destinee Butcher had a 51.
Mara Simonson shot a 63.
Piketon for third place with Chillicothe, both with team totals of 218.
Zane Trace shot a 244 and Huntington had a 272.