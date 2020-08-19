Blue Lion golf 2nd at Jackson FAC match

JACKSON — The Frontier Athletic Conference held its second boys golf match of the 2020 season Tuesday, Aug. 18 at the Franklin Valley Golf Course in Jackson.

Hillsboro won the match with a 166 team score.

Gabe Mycroft led the match for Hillsboro with a 38.

Washington was second with a team score of 176.

Ty Rose and Brice Cartwright had the low scores of 43 for the Blue Lions.

McClain was third with a 179, followed by Jackson at 180, Chillicothe, 187 and Miami Trace, 206.

Other scores for Washington: Garrett Wahl, 45; Luke Crabtree, 45; John Wall, 46 and Drew Ferguson, 48.

“Ten shots sounds like a lot, but it’s just a couple of mistakes by each score we count,” Washington head coach Shannon Bartruff said. “With a fairly young team we have to keep grinding and find ways to eliminate big numbers.”

Gavin Cowden led the Panthers with a score of 47.

Other scores for Miami Trace: Collin Farrens, 51; Caden Noble, 52; Bryce Eggleton, 56; Christian Porter, 56 and Dillon Farley, 58.

Scores for McClain: David Edwards, 44; Wes Potts, 45; Seth Wise, 45; Carson Spangler, 45; Isaac Carroll, 49 and Robbie Wise, 54.

Other scores for Hillsboro: Josh Crawford, 41; Lawton Parry, 43; Jack Rhoades, 44; Gavin Puckett, 46 and Bentley Watson, 47.

Scores for Jackson: Ethan Rasp, 38; Braiden Lies, 46; Caleb Rose, 48; Alec Gilliland, 48; Camryn Rose, 50 and Mason Hively, 54.

Scores for Chillicothe: J.T. Kobel, 46; Kaideb Koch, 46; Luke Smith, 46; Jackson Bolen, 49; Wesley Scott, 49 and Jacob Lemaster, 56.

After two matches, Hillsboro leads the FAC at 10-0.

Washington is in second place at 8-2, followed by Jackson, 5-5, Chillicothe and McClain, both 3-7 and Miami Trace, 1-9.

Washington and Miami Trace are home for a match against Circleville Thursday at 4 p.m.