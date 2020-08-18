MT girls golf win FAC-opener

JACKSON — The Miami Trace girls golf team began defense of their 2019 Frontier Athletic Conference championship Monday, Aug. 17, winning the opening conference match at Franklin Valley Golf Course in Jackson.

Miami Trace shot a team score of 197.

Libby Aleshire of Miami Trace was the medalist of the match with a 41.

Also for Miami Trace, Alyssa Butler shot a 48, Destinee Butcher had a 53, Makayla Barnes had a 55, Kelsey Pettit, 57 and Mara Simonson, 63.

The match was delayed for 45 to 50 minutes by thunderstorms, according to Miami Trace head coach Todd Wallace. Aleshire was one over par with three holes to play at that time. Par for nine holes at this course is 34.

Chillicothe placed second with a 206, followed by McClain with a 216, Jackson at 224 and Washington with a 276.

For Washington, Savannah Osborne had the low score of 62.

Also for Washington: Taylor Hixson, 67; Kaitlyn Coder, 72; Ciara Coy, 75; Kennedy Sutton, 76 and Megan Smith, 77.

Miami Trace is back in action Wednesday at Crown Hill Golf Course at 4 p.m. This match will include Chillicothe and teams from the Scioto Valley Conference.

Washington returns to play Monday, Aug. 24 at Chillicothe.

The first home match for the teams will be Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 4:30 p.m. at the Greens. This is an FAC match.